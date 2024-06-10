Kmet looked like he was poised to be the next breakout Fantasy tight end when 2023 ended, and that could still happen. However, the path to that breakout campaign got harder this offseason when the Bears added Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze to a receiving corps that already includes D.J. Moore, as well as a new tight end in Gerald Everett, so Kmet could struggle for targets. We view Kmet as just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end this season, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick. In 2023, Kmet played well when he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in eight games, and he averaged a career-best 10.7 PPR points per game for the season on 90 targets. It will be hard for Kmet to replicate those stats when everyone is healthy, but hopefully he develops a quick rapport with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. It's not a bad idea to stash Kmet at the end of your bench to see what happens early in the season. And if he goes undrafted then he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the year if he plays well despite the crowded receiving corps in Chicago.