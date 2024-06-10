Cook remains a free agent at time of publication, and he is not worth rostering in any format until he receives meaningful playing time. Cook joined the Jets last August after four 1,000-yard campaigns in Minnesota, but he failed to break through after Breece Hall hit the ground running, with the former Vikings back playing just 21% of the snaps while with the Jets before being released near the end of the season. He landed in Baltimore soon after and saw eight carries during the Ravens' win over the Texans but did not play in the AFC Championship. While Cook could still land a Fantasy-relevant role, his 3.2 yards per carry in 2023 suggests that he won't make much of an impact if he does.