Bell is expected to be the No. 5 receiver for the Browns this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Cleveland has Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman ahead of Bell on the depth chart, and David Njoku is also a significant factor as well. Bell has struggled to produce in two years, averaging 3.3 PPR points per game or less in each season, and that's unlikely to change in 2024. At best, you can add Bell off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.