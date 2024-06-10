Carr returns as the QB1 for the Saints in 2024 after he restructured his contract this offseason. Carr finished the 2023 season averaging just the 24th-most Fantasy points per game at QB, but he did provide managers with spike weeks. He finished as a top-12 QB six times, including three of the last four Saints games. Carr provides no rushing upside, however, and at this stage of his career projects best as a QB2. He should only be rostered in deep one-QB formats and as a QB2/3 in two-QB and Superflex formats.