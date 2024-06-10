The Dolphins finished last season as a top-five Fantasy DST in most leagues last year, but we're not sure they're going to repeat. For one thing, they finished top five in fumble recoveries (12) and touchdowns (four), which are two of the least repeatable statistics for defenses. For another, this is hardly the same defense. Coordinator Vic Fangio, defensive end Christian Wilkins, cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Jerome Baker are all gone. The Dolphins are hoping additions of free agents Jordan Poyer, Jordyn Brooks and Kendall Fuller can more than make up for their absence. They also spent a first-round pick on edge rusher Chop Robinson. Most importantly for Draft Day, they open the season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, so you probably want to leave them on the waiver wire to start the season.