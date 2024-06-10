Maye is a very intriguing quarterback prospect who landed in a very difficult situation. We aren't drafting him in most one-quarterback redraft leagues and we don't want to count on him as a starter in leagues where you start two quarterbacks. But that's mostly about the fact that his most experienced wide receivers are Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster. There is plenty of reason for hope as Maye possesses the upside to throw for 4,000 yards and run for 500 yards at some point in his NFL career, and the team drafted two wide receivers alongside him so the receiving corps could be better than we are expecting. We expect this quarterback and this offense to be better in the future than they are in 2024. It's possible the Patriots agree and start Jacoby Brissett Week 1. In Dynasty leagues, Maye could be drafted as early as the fifth pick overall in Superflex leagues, though we'd prefer J.J. McCarthy to him at this time.