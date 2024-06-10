One of the biggest surprises in football last year was the downfall of the Eagles defense. They were a top-five DST in Fantasy Football in 2022 and fell outside the top 20 in 2023. The man tasked with fixing that will be Vic Fangio, a coach who has led many dominant defenses in the past, though recently the results have been more uneven. The Eagles used their first three picks on defensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft including cornerbacks in Round 1 and Round 2. We are cautiously optimistic and rank the unit as a top-10 option worthy of a pick in the final two rounds of Fantasy drafts.