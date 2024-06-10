The Bengals selected All in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he could be their tight end of the future. For this season, All isn't expected to produce much, if at all, coming back from a torn ACL in October. He's not worth drafting in redraft leagues, and he's a third-round pick at best in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Cincinnati also has Mike Gesicki as its starter this season, so All could have a minimal role even when healthy. Prior to getting hurt in 2023, All appeared in seven games for Iowa and caught 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. By 2025, All could be a significant contributor, but this season you can just add him off waivers if he starts out the season playing well and getting more production than Gesicki.