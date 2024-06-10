Davis left the Bills and joined the Jaguars this offseason. We expect Christian Kirk and Evan Engram to lead Jacksonville in targets, while Davis will battle Brian Thomas Jr. for targets on the outside. If Davis emerges as Trevor Lawrence's favorite downfield option then it is possible Davis can re-emerge as the boom-or-bust WR3 he's been in Buffalo. For now, we're not drafting Davis before Round 13 in most standard redraft leagues. He does have more appeal in Best Ball leagues, especially if you drafted Lawrence earlier as your quarterback. Davis is still worthy of a roster spot in most Dynasty leagues due to his big-play ability and the fact that he's still just 25 years old.