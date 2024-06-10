The Vikings selected McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he is Minnesota's quarterback of the future. We'll see if he starts in Week 1 ahead of Sam Darnold, but expect McCarthy to play plenty in his rookie campaign. In redraft one-quarterback leagues, McCarthy is worth a late-round pick, and he's a mid-round selection in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He landed in a great spot with the Vikings under coach Kevin O'Connell since Minnesota has fantastic weapons in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. While McCarthy was more of a game manager at Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh, we're hopeful O'Connell will allow McCarthy to showcase his skills since the Vikings are a very pass-happy offense. Long-term, McCarthy could develop into a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he could even surprise us as a rookie given the offense in Minnesota. In one-quarterback rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, McCarthy is a late first or early second-round selection. But McCarthy is a first-round pick in rookie-only Superflex and two-quarterback Dynasty formats.