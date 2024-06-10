Polk will be one of several wide receivers vying for targets in a revamped Patriots passing attack this season. The 22-year-old is excellent at the catch point and possesses acceptable, if not blazing, speed. His route running still needs some work as does his work after the catch. In redraft, concerns about the offense and Polk's role in it mean we're not drafting him until Round 11 at the earliest. The upside at that cost comes if Polk wins the WR1 job in camp and Drake Maye hits the ground running. But it's more likely that Polk ends up on the waiver wire early in the year before making an impact in the second half. We're more intrigued In Dynasty, where he's worthy of consideration in Round 2 or 3 of rookie drafts.