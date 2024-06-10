Goff will never fall under the category of a league-winning Fantasy quarterback, but he can be a serviceable starter. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues and a mid-round selection in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. For the second year in a row, Goff averaged at least 20.1 Fantasy points per game. He's passed for at least 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, and there's a good chance he should finish in that range again in 2024. He has solid weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Detroit kept play caller Ben Johnson this season, which is a huge plus. Goff is an excellent Fantasy quarterback to wait for on Draft Day in all leagues.