Reed emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Packers during his rookie campaign in 2023, scoring 10 total touchdowns, and we'll see if he can build off that performance in Year 2. We like Reed as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 6. Last year, Reed averaged 13.6 PPR points per game, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in seven of his final eight games to close the regular season. Green Bay has a crowded receiving corps, and most of Reed's production came when Christian Watson was dealing with hamstring problems, which are hopefully under control this season. That said, Reed was used in a variety of ways (he had 11 carries for 119 and two touchdowns), and he's someone Jordan Love should continue to rely on. We hope Reed doesn't take a step back in production, and he has the upside to be a top-20 Fantasy option in all leagues, especially if he can score double digits in touchdowns again this year.