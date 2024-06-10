The Jets finished last season as a top-five Fantasy unit despite the fact that their offense could not stay on the field. With Aaron Rodgers back from his torn Achilles, they have a chance to challenge for No. 1 overall. While the Jets used their first five draft picks on the offensive side of the ball, they did add Haason Reddick via trade and signed Javon Kinlaw and Isaiah Oliver to one-year deals. They should once again be drafted as a top-five unit in one of the final two rounds of Fantasy drafts.