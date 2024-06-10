Burrow is expected to be 100 percent to start the season after missing the final seven games in 2023 with a wrist injury that required surgery. When healthy, Burrow has top-five upside at his position, and he's worth drafting no later than Round 5 in the majority of one-quarterback leagues (he's a Round 1 pick in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues). Burrow has struggled to stay healthy at times in his NFL career, and last year started with a calf injury, followed by his injured wrist in Week 11. But he also can be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he scored at least 23.9 Fantasy points in each of the three games prior to his wrist injury. He also averaged 26.3 Fantasy points in 2022. Hopefully, Burrow will have his top two receivers all season in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and if he does, that's a huge advantage. But as long as Burrow is healthy, he should be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL and Fantasy.