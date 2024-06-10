One look at Wilson's 6-foot-6 frame will have you asking if he's a tight end or a wide receiver. For now, it's the latter, and that makes him slightly less appealing in Dynasty leagues and a complete afterthought in redraft. Wilson is also an older prospect whose best season came in 2022 when he led the Seminoles in catches (43), yards (897), and touchdowns (5). He'll be battling Parris Campbell and fellow rookie Ainias Smith for playing time in 2024 but even if he wins that battle as a big slot we won't have much interest as long as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are healthy. In Dynasty Wilson is a fine dart throw after the first three rounds of your rookie draft.