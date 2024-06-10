Smith surprised as an early-season waiver wire add in almost all Fantasy leagues by often outscoring Kyle Pitts during his 2023 season with the Falcons. He now joins one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with one of the best offensive play designers in Mike McDaniel. There will be a role for Smith and opportunities for him, but consistency will remain an issue and that makes him a better bet in best ball Fantasy formats. In redraft, Smith is likely to go undrafted but don't be surprised if he once again pops up as an early-season waiver wire add.