Love did more than hold his own in his first year as the starter in Green Bay in 2023. He proved to be a star, and Fantasy managers benefitted in a big way. This season, Love is worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's worth a mid-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues, and Love is a second or third-round pick in all Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Last year, Love took over for Aaron Rodgers and averaged 22.5 Fantasy points per game, including seven outings with at least 26.3 Fantasy points. He did an amazing job spreading the ball around to a diverse receiving corps that's loaded with talent, and all of those weapons return in 2024, hopefully with a fully healthy Christian Watson. Love will likely be drafted close to QB10 in the majority of leagues, and he could easily outproduce that value based on what he did in 2023. There's a lot to love about Love this year.