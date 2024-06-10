Hill is expected to open the season as the No. 2 running back in Baltimore behind Derrick Henry, and Hill could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. Just keep in mind that at some point Keaton Mitchell (knee) could eventually take over the backup job for the Ravens when he's recovered from last year's torn ACL. However, if Henry stays healthy all season, he likely will make the No. 2 job in Baltimore irrelevant. That being said, an injury to Henry could make Hill a lottery ticket, especially if Mitchell remains sidelined. In 2023, Hill averaged 6.8 PPR points per game playing behind Gus Edwards for the majority of the season, and Hill had just three games with at least 12.5 PPR points or more. He could lead all Ravens running backs in receptions this year, but that might only be around 30 catches in this offense.