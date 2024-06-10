Coleman is worthy of a selection as early as Round 9 in full PPR redraft leagues. The rookie has a great opportunity in Buffalo with both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis departing. Coleman will battle Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, and Curtis Samuel for targets, with the winner providing a massive value at whatever their ADP is. Coleman has the best combination of size and speed in the receiving corps and should see regular snaps starting early in the season. While he didn't post huge numbers in college, he did outproduce Jayden Reed at Michigan State in 2022, when Coleman was just 20 years old. If he earns Josh Allen's trust he has a chance to produce like a top-20 wide receiver this season. In Dynasty leagues, we prefer Coleman in Round 2, but in a one-quarterback league you can start considering him as early as No. 10 overall.