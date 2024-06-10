Sixth-round picks aren't always priorities in Fantasy, but Vidal is an exception because of where he landed and the style of play he brings. Under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are expected to be a run-first offense with a potentially dominant offensive line. That's good for any hard-nosed, downhill running back who plays for them, and it's precisely the kind of back Vidal is. At Troy, Vidal produced back-to-back seasons with over 1,250 total yards and 10-plus touchdowns, and was also a factor in the passing game (at least 18 grabs per season). He'll compete this preseason with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, both of whom are familiar with this offensive scheme going back to their days in Baltimore, but Edwards is 29 years old and Dobbins is coming back from another season-ending injury. It's not wrong to think that at some point this season Vidal will be the Chargers' lead RB. Drafting him with the expectation to be that guy in September, however, isn't very likely. If you're patient, Vidal is worth a pick after Round 10 in redraft leagues (pass on him if you're not patient). In rookie-only drafts Vidal is a borderline Round 2/3 choice.