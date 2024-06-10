Fantasy managers have been waiting for Pitts to take the next step ever since his rookie campaign where he racked up 1,000-plus receiving yards but failed to make an impact as a touchdown scorer. Since then, he hasn't taken a step in the red zone while also regressing from a receiving standpoint. In 2023, Pitts scored just the 16th-most Fantasy points per game (PPR) among TEs, he was on the field for just 64% of Atlanta's snaps (19th-most among TEs) and he saw just 5.3 targets per game (15th-most among TEs). Pitts was working his way back from offseason surgery and didn't look himself in 2023. In 2024, the outlook has changed entirely. Pitts gets a major upgrade with Kirk Cousins at quarterback -- the same quarterback who helped T.J. Hockenson break into the elite TE tier in Fantasy. He also gets an upgrade in offensive system with Atlanta's new play caller expected to get him more snaps and more targets. Pitts is being drafted again as a TE1, but there have been enough Fantasy managers burned by him in the past that you can still get him in the Round 5/6 range. He is one of just a handful of TEs with TE1 overall in his range of outcomes.