Detroit's defense will look a little different this season with new additions to the secondary and pass rush, and that should help the Lions DST improve as a Fantasy asset. Detroit added plenty of help to the secondary with veteran cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Amik Robertson and the drafting of cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with the Lions' first two picks in the NFL Draft. D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport were also added to the defensive line, and that's a big plus to Detroit's defense helping Aidan Hutchinson attack the quarterback. The Lions DST should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option to open the season, but it could be a waiver-wire addition during the year if the unit starts out playing well.