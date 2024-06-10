Harris enters this season playing for a new contract, and we'll see if that motivation helps him perform at a high level this year. We view Harris as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5. There are several reasons to like Harris this season. He dropped weight this offseason and is around 235 pounds, which is a plus. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith should help the run game, and Harris remains the best option to carry the ball in Pittsburgh's offense. And the quarterback play for the Steelers should be better with the addition of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But Harris also has to contend with Jaylen Warren, who is among the best backup running backs in the NFL. That said, Harris has three seasons in a row with at least 255 carries, 1,034 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His role in the passing game has decreased each season, which is a negative, but hopefully the Steelers lean heavily on Harris with his contract expiring. He's no longer a Fantasy star, but Harris should be serviceable as a low-end starter in all formats.