Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason, and he'll be the No. 3 receiver in Miami behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Beckham should only be drafted with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. At 31, Beckham's best days are behind him, and he'll struggle for targets in Miami as long as Hill and Waddle are healthy. Beckham spent 2023 in Baltimore, and he only averaged 7.7 PPR points per game, including just four games with at least 11 PPR points. We'll see if a change of scenery and a move to a more pass-friendly offense helps Beckham improve his Fantasy stock, but it's hard to expect much from him at this point in his career.