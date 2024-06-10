The Rams DST wasn't particularly good last year when it had Aaron Donald, so expectations aren't very high in its first season without him. Los Angeles did bulk up their front in the draft, adding Florida State duo Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. That should at least keep the team's pass rush serviceable. The secondary has been rebuilt with star cornerback Tre'Davious White joining the unit. It's a nice squad, but not one expected to blast off in 2024, and because they play at Detroit in Week 1 before facing the Cardinals and 49ers, odds are no one will draft this DST. Maybe they'll be useful as a one-week replacement in season.