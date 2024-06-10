Tonyan is an interesting tight end to monitor in training camp now that he's in Minnesota because he could play a prominent role early in the season. T.J. Hockenson (knee) is coming off a serious injury and might not be ready to play in Week 1. Tonyan will compete with Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt for targets behind Hockenson, and we'll see if Kevin O'Connell prefers Tonyan as a potential Hockenson replacement. Tonyan had a quiet season in 2023 with the Bears at 1.3 PPR points per game, and he's never been a consistent receiving threat. But he does have one year on his resume with 11.0 PPR points per game in 2020 with the Packers when he scored 11 touchdowns, and if beats out Oliver and Mundt for the No. 2 role in Minnesota then he could be a late-round flier for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Tonyan could be a name to remember if Hockenson is out to start the season.