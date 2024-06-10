If you're looking for an early-season DST to stream, consider the Seahawks. Their first game of the year is home against the Broncos and rookie QB Bo Nix. Then their second game is against the Patriots, an offense that shouldn't scare too many people. That should set up nicely for the defense to have a feisty start. After that they take on the Dolphins and Lions, two offenses that can put up points, so you might be done with the Seahawks by then. But it's worth noting that this unit made two key additions: rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy and head coach/defensive guru Mike McDonald. The latter could have a sizable impact on how the Seahawks operate since he comes from the Harbaugh coaching tree and may run more man coverage than the Hawks have had in the past.