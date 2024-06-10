In full PPR leagues, we are comfortable drafting Diggs as a low-end WR2 as early as late Round 4. While that may seem low for a player of Diggs' caliber, there are three things working against him. One, it looked a little bit like he lost a step in 2023. Last year. Diggs' yards per target, yards per catch, and yards per game were all his lowest marks in Buffalo. Two, he's no longer in Buffalo and he has much more competition for targets in Houston with both Nico Collins and Tank Dell already there and in sync with C.J. Stroud. Finally, Diggs will turn 31 years old in November, which lends more credence to the idea that he was slowing down last year. If you draft Diggs as a WR2 there's still potential for him to provide value, but there is also risk that he's no longer a must-start wide receiver.