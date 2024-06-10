Hockenson could be tough to trust this season coming off a serious knee injury toward the end of 2023. We recommend drafting Hockenson with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, but he could be out in the early part of the year. Hockenson suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16 last year, and he didn't undergo surgery until late January. There's a good chance Hockenson could be on the PUP list or injured reserve to open the season, and we might not see him until after Minnesota's bye in Week 6. Now, he could surprise us and be ready for Week 1, but that seems unlikely. Hockenson is more appealing in leagues with IR spots where you can potentially stash him, but don't draft him based on his production from last year when he averaged 14.6 PPR points per game. Keep in mind the Vikings have a new quarterback this year in J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold, and it could take time for Hockenson to develop a rapport with his new passer. We're hopeful Hockenson can return to form quickly and perform at a high level, but your best bet is to consider him a No. 2 Fantasy tight end to open the season and not overvalue him based on what happened before his knee injury in 2023.