Pollard's first shot at being a feature back didn't go as planned. He received 55 more carries than the year before and produced two fewer yards on the ground. He saw 12 more targets and had 60 fewer receiving yards. Needless to say, the efficiency regressed with volume. But that may not be the full story. Pollard himself has said he wasn't 100% to start the season and his rushing production did pick up in the second half. In Tennessee he'll compete for touches with Tyjae Spears and while we expect Pollard to be the 1A, we do envision a close split. Start looking for Pollard in Round 5 as a low-end No. 2 running back and be thrilled if he falls to you in Round 6.