Burks will be competing for a roster spot despite being a former first-round draft pick unless he takes a major leap forward in training camp. He has dropped to fourth on the depth chart after the offseason additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, with the latter having familiarity in new coach Brian Callahan's scheme. Burks may still be worth stashing at the end of the bench in Dynasty to see if he ends up in a more favorable situation by Week 1, but he is not worth rostering in redraft Fantasy leagues until he receives significant playing time.