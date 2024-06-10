Hill is a first-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues and he's in the discussion for No. 1 overall. Since he joined the Dolphins he has 401 more receiving yards than any other player in football. Hill turning 30 may scare some Fantasy managers away, but he showed no signs of slowing down last year, setting career-highs in targets, yards and yards per game. His 10.5 yards per target and 15.1 yards per catch were his best marks since 2018. In Dynasty leagues, Hill's age matters a bit more. He slips to WR8 in that format and is a sell for any team that isn't a true contender in 2024.