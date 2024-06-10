Levis got an opportunity to start in 2023 as a rookie and threw four TD passes in his first career game against the Falcons. The rest of his rookie season wasn't quite as productive, however, as he completed just four TD passes over the final eight starts after his debut. Levis struggled to keep the offense on the field and in scoring position as a rookie, but his 2024 outlook is significantly different. First of all, the Titans hired Brian Callahan to run the offense after he found success with both Joe Burrow and Jake Browning during his stint running the Bengals offense. He brought his father, Bill Callahan, one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history to revive an O-line that has since also added first-round pick JC Latham. The Titans also signed Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard this offseason to add more explosiveness to their offense. Levis has the opportunity to jump into the QB2 and even QB1 range with this supporting cast, but he is typically undrafted in 1QB leagues.