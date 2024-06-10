Flowers enters his second season in the NFL as the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens and a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth drafting as early as Round 5. As a rookie, Flowers averaged 12.8 PPR points per game, but the best stretch of his production came with Mark Andrews (ankle) sidelined toward the end of the season. Flowers scored at least 19.6 PPR points in four of his final five games of the regular season, including catching four of his five touchdowns over that span. Andrews is back at 100 percent, but Flowers should continue to improve in his sophomore campaign, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. now with the Dolphins. Rashod Bateman should also have a prominent role, and the Ravens could be more run-heavy with the addition of Derrick Henry. But Lamar Jackson should continue to develop a rapport with Flowers, and he should keep improving as he gets more experience. Flowers has top-20 upside in all formats entering 2024.