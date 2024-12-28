Beck (elbow) declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Beck, out of Georgia, was viewed as a potential first-round pick at various points during the 2024 season, but a UCL injury during the SEC Championship Game that required surgery certainly complicates things for him. Beck has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 postseason, and he'll set his sights on the next step in his career at the pro level. Beck turned in 3,485 passing yards and a 28:12 TD:INT ratio this season, adding 55 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His likely unavailability for a lot of the draft process could hurt his stock a bit, but Beck will presumably still hear his name in the first few rounds of the upcoming draft.