Johnson is in line to sign with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After three years at Mississippi State, where he functioned mainly as a pass-catching back, Johnson transferred to Washington for his senior season, exploding for a 233-1,195-16 rushing line and 24 catches for 190 scoreless yards. Johnson was a a second-team All-Pac-12 selection and will join a depth chart in Tennessee led by offseason pickup Tony Pollard and second-year back Tyjae Spears.