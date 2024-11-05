Obada was released by the Commanders on Tuesday.

The move opens a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster for Marshon Lattimore, who was acquired from the Saints on Tuesday. Obada played in each of Washington's last four regular-season games while serving in rotational role at defensive end behind starters Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell. Over that span, Obada registered three tackles (one solo) across 52 defensive snaps. He should get interest from teams looking to add depth at defensive end.