Obada (lower leg) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Chick Hernandez of WUSA 9 reports.

Obada suffered multiple lower leg fractures in late November, missing the final six games of the 2023 regular season after undergoing surgery. He is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, but he'll require some additional time before he'll be able to practice in a full capacity at the Commanders' training camp.