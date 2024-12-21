New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been one of the top Fantasy football picks over the past two weeks. He had 339 passing yards and a touchdown in an overtime loss to Miami two weeks ago before finishing with 289 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Jacksonville last week. Rodgers scored a season-high 30.1 Fantasy points and racked up the most rushing yards (45) he has had in a game since 2019. He will face a stouter Rams defense during the Week 16 Fantasy football schedule, so where does the NFL's oldest starting signal-caller belong in the Week 16 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Another player who has been thriving within a struggling organization is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who has finished with at least 100 total yards in eight of his last nine games. He has been a top-10 Fantasy football running back in all but two of those outings, making him a seemingly safe addition to Week 16 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 16 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

How to bet on NFL games

Here are several sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow notched his sixth straight top-10 Fantasy finish in a win over Tennessee last week, despite being limited in the second half due to his team's big lead. He has thrown at least three touchdowns in all six of those games, and the Bengals cannot afford to lose against the Browns on Sunday.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The MVP candidate was dealing with shoulder discomfort in the second half against Detroit last week, but he never left the game and was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. Allen has posted at least one rushing touchdown in five straight games and has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of his last three. He is amid a historic Fantasy stretch, so he easily cracks the top three at his position this week.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts led the way as Philadelphia dismantled Pittsburgh last week, finishing with 290 passing yards for his most prolific passing performance since Week 3. He also rushed for a touchdown, giving him 12 rushing scores in his last nine games. Hurts is facing a Commanders' defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL against the run and the pass, so Hurts is in line for another solid outing. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: David Montgomery (knee) is out for the season, which elevates Gibbs from being in a timeshare to the clear-cut leader of Detroit's backfield. In three games that Montgomery missed in the 2023 season, Gibbs averaged 132.3 scrimmage yards, with two total touchdowns.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: As Kirk Cousins' play has declined, Atlanta has relied more on Robinson. He has 20-plus rush attempts in four of his last five games after hitting that threshold just twice over his previous 26 games. On Sunday, he'll face a Giants defense which has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs.

3. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown has performed as the RB4 over the last seven weeks, and he has both a high floor and a high ceiling. He has at least 94 scrimmage yards in six straight games, and he's scored 11 touchdowns over his last 11 contests. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: In the last 30 years, Cooper Kupp (2021) and Steve Smith Sr. (2005) are the only two players to win the receiving triple crown. Through 15 weeks, Chase leads the league in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,413) and touchdown catches (15) and he leads by a fairly comfortable margin in all three categories.

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The LSU product was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he's arguably been the most productive rookie wide receiver in the NFL so far. He's first among rookie receivers in yards (956) and touchdown receptions (8) and he's second in receptions (64).

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Since returning from injured reserve, Nacua has reached at least 15 PPR points in seven of eight games. He's had at least seven catches for 97 yards in six of those contests and he's been playing his best football with the Rams rolling late in the season. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is the TE2 in Fantasy football and TE1 on a points-per-game basis this season. He had four receptions for 61 yards last week after having six receptions for 151 yards the week before as an integral part of a banged-up offense in San Francisco.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers is the only tight end with more points than Kittle this season and he's been able to produce regardless of who the Raiders quarterback has been. He leads the team in receptions (90), yards (968) and touchdowns (four). The Raiders play the Jaguars, who rank 28th in scoring defense at 26.9 ppg this season.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride had nine receptions for 87 yards last week against the Patriots and he has the second-most receiving yards (938) among tight ends this season. He's the TE3 in Fantasy football this season despite not having a receiving touchdown, but the Cardinals play the Panthers, who have the worst scoring defense in the league at 29.9 ppg. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 16 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Vikings D/ST: Minnesota has the league's No. 4 scoring defense and will face a Seahawks offense that could be without starting quarterback Geno Smith. Even if Smith plays, the Seahawks struggle to protect the quarterback as just two teams have allowed more sacks than Seattle.

2. Bills D/ST: Buffalo has the league's best turnover differential, in part, due to it ranking fifth in the NFL in takeaways. It will match up against the Patriots for the first time this season on Sunday, and New England has arguably the league's worst offense. The Pats are bottom-three in both points scored and yards gained.

3. Colts D/ST: Indy may be a surprising choice for the No. 3 Fantasy defense, but when you see it's opponent, then you'll see why the Colts are ranked so high. They will host a Titans team which had six turnovers last week and has the most giveaways (29) on the season. No matter if it's Will Levis or Mason Rudolph starting for Tennessee, one shouldn't hesitate in inserting the Colts into Week 16 Fantasy football lineups. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at quarterback, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 16 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.