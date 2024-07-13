The NFL has been known as a copycat league where as soon as one team finds a creative way for offensive success, other teams try to replicate that. The "Tush Push" which the Eagles made popular with Jalen Hurts at quarterback was nearly unstoppable when Philadelphia needed just one yard to score a touchdown or a first down. The tush push had a 93.5% success rate at recording a first down and it was a key reason why Hurts was tied for second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (15), making him an elite Fantasy football player.

But a key piece of that play is gone with center Jason Kelce retiring. That play's success has a huge effect on Hurts' 2024 Fantasy football ranking. Hurts was QB3 in Fantasy football last year but take away half of those rushing touchdowns and he drops to QB7.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants receiver Malik Nabers. The former LSU standout led the SEC in both receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,569) last season while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (14). That led to him being the No. 6 overall draft pick, and he goes to a Giants team in desperate need of a playmaker. New York ranked 31st in passing offense last year, and the offense has since lost its best two players in RB Saquon Barkley and TE Darren Waller.

Nabers brings elite versatility to New York as he evenly split time between the slot and out wide at LSU, while he offers both game-breaking speed and YAC ability. He ranked eighth in FBS last season with 17.6 yards per reception (min. 50 catches). With Allen Robinson II, who had 280 yards in 2023, being the only significant addition to New York's receivers room, Nabers should be Daniel Jones' No. 1 option from day one. The SportsLine model is penciling in the rookie as a Fantasy football breakout, ranking him above veteran Keenan Allen in its Fantasy football rankings.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. The 26-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season, but this could be his best opportunity to break through as a key contributor to Fantasy football lineups. He's in a Dallas running back room with a 28-year-old Ezekiel Elliott along with second-year running back Deuce Vaughn.

Elliott averaged 3.5 yards per carry with the Patriots last season, which ranked 48th of 54 players with at least 100 rush attempts. That's after he rushed for 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 in his final year in Dallas. Elliott has rushed for more than 1,000 yards only once in his last four seasons and he's unlikely to be a bellcow running back at this stage of his career with his recent production. Dowdle didn't get many chances behind Tony Pollard last season, but this year he should receive opportunities in an offense that led the NFL in scoring at 29.9 points per game. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

