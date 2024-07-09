Anyone looking to take No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in 2024 Fantasy football drafts likely has Bryce Young's rookie performance in the back of their mind. Last year's top pick disappointed in every way, but there's a history of QBs drafted first overall struggling initially before making a substantial jump as a sophomore. Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff and Kyler Murray all fit the bill of such players. So, there's hope for both Panthers fans and Fantasy managers that Young could be a 2024 Fantasy football breakout.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Speed is at the heart of the Kansas City dynasty and so it was only fitting that the defending world champions would land Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Texas product ran the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL combine (4.21) and was selected No. 28 overall after the Chiefs traded up to get him.

Worthy caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns during his career with the Longhorns and also averaged 14.1 yards per punt return with one touchdown. Now he'll join an offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid has already made promises to use Worthy to help attack down the field more prolifically in 2024. That's a big reason why the model ranks Worthy ahead of veteran receivers like Jakobi Meyers and Tyler Lockett in its 2024 Fantasy football rankings.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bills receiver Khalil Shakir. Amidst the exodus of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis from Buffalo, the third-year Shakir is the team's leading returning wideout. Ranking fifth on the Bills in both targets and receptions last year, Shakir still produced 611 receiving yards. However, he gave a glimpse of his potential with a larger role in the second half of the year as he averaged over 50 receiving yards per game over the last seven regular-season contests before scoring touchdowns in each of Buffalo's postseason games.

Buffalo added several veteran receivers in the offseason -- none of whom have a 1,000-yard season on their resumes -- and it also traded away its first-round draft pick rather than taking a wideout. Thus, the Bills have lots of confidence in Shakir to continue his progression into being a bona fide starter. He certainly has the QB to maximize his potential in Josh Allen, and he has little in front of him in terms of the Bills' receiving pecking order. The model sees a third-year breakout season for Shakir, who is slotted above players like Tyler Lockett and Rome Odunze in the 2024 Fantasy football rankings. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

