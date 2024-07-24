Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor were the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and OPOY runner-up, but they've struggled to stay on the field the last two seasons. Falling off the radar makes them potential 2024 Fantasy football sleepers as more entering Fantasy football 2024. Kupp, in particular, seems like an afterthought since his 2024 Fantasy football ADP barely cracks the top 20 among wide receivers. However, in the 11 full games in which Matthew Stafford had Kupp and Puka Nacua at his disposal last year, Kupp had one more reception and just one fewer target.

Nacua is near the top of many 2024 Fantasy football rankings, so is Kupp, who is not far off in per-game production, being overlooked?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. After a stellar 2021 rookie season in which he topped 1,000 receiving yards, Pitts has been the personification of untapped potential for many over the last two years. He had fewer yards in 2022 and 2023 combined than he had as a rookie. However, Atlanta has brought in a new coaching staff, and it's one which has a history of emphasizing the tight end position within an offense.

When new Falcons coach Raheem Morris was last a head coach with Tampa in 2009-11, the team's No. 1 receiving option was TE Kellen Winslow II. Winslow actually led the Bucs in receptions in each of those three seasons, and now Pitts also gets to play with a proven QB in Kirk Cousins who loves targeting the tight end. T.J. Hockenson has finished as the TE4 in each of the last two seasons, and Pitts can flirt with that type of production this year. The model actually has Pitts on par with Hockenson in its Fantasy football rankings 2024, making the former a Fantasy sleeper pick to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Steelers running back Najee Harris. The 2021 first-rounder was already the first player in franchise history to begin his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he then made it three in a row last year. Harris finished with 1,205 total yards, plus eight touchdowns, despite sharing carries with Jaylen Warren. While both Harris' touches and carries were career-lows last season, it led to a career-best rushing average at 4.1 yards per carry.

Consistency is hard to find amongst running backs but Harris is unparalleled in that department as he's the only running back that has played in all 51 games over the last three seasons. That matters in fantasy, as should Harris being highly motivated in 2024 after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making this, in essence, a contract year. Add in that Pittsburgh used its top two draft picks on offensive linemen to better clear running lanes for Harris, and the model likes him more than other RBs such as Tony Pollard and D'Andre Swift in its 2024 Fantasy football rankings. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about. The model says this running back is a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?