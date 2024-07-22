General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Tom (pectoral) will come off the PUP list and practice in a limited fashion Monday, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The 2022 fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest sustained a torn pectoral earlier in the offseason that held him out of Green Bay's OTAs, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Tom started all 19 of the Packers' games in 2023, including their two playoff appearances, and he's expected to remain the team's top right tackle going into the 2024 season.