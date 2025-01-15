Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Ewers will not re-enroll at Texas or enter the transfer portal, instead opting to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility for professional football. He enrolled at Ohio State for the beginning of his career but never played with the Buckeyes. Transferring to Texas was how Ewers made his bread and butter. In particular, he was the 2023 and 2024 Longhorns' starting quarterback that led them to the College Football Playoff semifinals both years. They saw him log nearly 3,500 passing yards with varying TD-INT ratios. 2024 saw Ewers record both 30-plus touchdowns and double-digit interceptions, which will respectively improve and lower his stock in the coming draft. Perhaps one of its picks will be used to select this high-risk, high-reward quarterback.