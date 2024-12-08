McCormick rushed 15 times for 78 yards and brought in two of three targets for 11 yards in the Raiders' 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

McCormick took full control of the Raiders' ground game in the absences of Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps), putting together his second straight efficient performance with the help of a team-long 29-yard run. McCormick's opportunities were somewhat limited by game script, making his numbers all the more impressive. With 142 rush yards on 27 carries over his last two games, McCormick appears likely to serve as the top back again in a Week 15 home matchup against the Falcons on Monday night, Dec. 16, irrespective of the status of his pair of injured teammates.