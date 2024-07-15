The Ravens placed Tampa (undisclosed) on the PUP list Monday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Tampa was a full participant in spring practices, and while the nature of his current injury remains undisclosed, he can come off the PUP list at any point throughout training camp or the preseason. The rookie fourth-round pick boasts intriguing speed and size, but in order to earn more than a depth role in Baltimore's secondary in Year 1, it would befit him to get healthy and return to the practice field without missing too many offseason reps.