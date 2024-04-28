Hartman is slated to sign with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Following five years at Wake Forest where he set ACC records, Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for his super-senior season in an effort to prove himself in a pro-style offense. Hartman finished 2024 with a 63.5 percent completion rate for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was unable to replicate his prolific numbers from the previous two years and ultimately didn't hear his name called during the NFL Draft. Standing 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, Hartman has an average arm but plenty of game experience. He joins a Washington quarterback room that includes No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and veterans Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel and Jake Fromm.