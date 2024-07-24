The Titans placed Dowell (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Dowell was placed on the Titans' injured reserve list in January after rupturing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in Week 17, so it's no surprise that he will begin training camp on the PUP list. The 2023 seventh-round pick out of UT Martin played in 10 regular-season games in his rookie season, registering one catch for three yards as well as three tackles across 139 special teams snaps.