Powell finished the 2024 regular season with seven catches for 71 yards on 10 targets in 17 games. He added 23 punt returns for 164 yards.

Powell didn't see much involvement on offense, taking a step back after posting a career-high 324 receiving yards with the Vikings in 2023. He worked as the team's primary punt returner during the regular season and added one punt return for no gain in Minnesota's 27-9 loss to the Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The 29-year-old wide receiver is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.